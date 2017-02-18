Int’l windsurfing Fun Cup held in Binh Thuan

A photo of the competition. (Source: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The international windsurfing competition - Fun Cup 2017 was held in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan on February 17-18.



The two-day event drew 28 surfers, including three women, from 11 countries and territories such as Russia, Germany, France, Japan and Vietnam.



Albert Pijoan from Catalan triumphed in the male’s category while Maria Shapunia of Russia won first place and Vietnamese surfer Tran Thi Kim Chi came in second at the female’s category.



The Fun Cup international windsurfing competition was hoped to facilitate Vietnam’s windsurfing and promote Binh Thuan province as a destination for tourism and sea sports.



It was also viewed as an opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to test their skills with their foreign peers.-VNA