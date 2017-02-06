Vietnam to attend Asian Winter Games 2017

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Six Vietnamese athletes will compete in the eighth Asian Winter Games from February 19 to 27 in Sapporo, Japan, announced the Vietnam Sports Administration on February 6.

This is the first time Vietnam sends a delegation to the regional winter games. The 10-member team will be led by Mai Ba Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sport.



The Vietnamese athletes will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowboarding. To prepare for the Games, they have practiced the sports for several months in the south central province of Binh Thuan.



Winter sports are developing in Vietnam, especially in Hanoi and HCM City.

The Asian Winter Games 2017 is expected to draw the participation of athletes from 30 Asian countries and territories. They will compete in 64 events across 11 winter sports including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, figure skating, speed skating, hockey, curling, ski jumping, freestyle skiing, biathlon and short track speed skating.-VNA