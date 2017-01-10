ITF President on three-day Vietnam visit

David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation(File photo)

- David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), is in Vietnam as part of activities to prepare for the ITF’s Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August.During his three-day trip which began on January 9, Haggerty interacted with the Vietnam Sports Administration and the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF) for the AGM programme, which is scheduled for August.He visited the Phu Tho Tennis Club, which hosts the Junior Tennis Initiative project under which ITF assists member nations with tennis coaching for junior players between the ages of 6 and 14.He will also take a deep look at the nation’s wheelchair tennis programme and watch the Vietnamese Davis Cup team, which are preparing for their tournament later this year.HCM City was selected as the next destination for the AGM on the concluding day of the 2016 conference in Zagreb in June, following a presentation by VTF commercial director Longy Le Hoang and general secretary Nguyen Quoc Ky.-VNA