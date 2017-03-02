Khanh Hoa seeks investment from Japan

Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, is the host city of the ongoing APEC SOM1 and related meetings (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Officials of the central province of Khanh Hoa held a meeting on March 1 with the Japanese delegation attending the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) now underway in the province in order to discuss economic cooperation.



In the meeting, Chairman of Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Le Duc Vinh said six projects of Japanese investors in the province are operating stably, while three other large-scale Japanese projects are in the initial period, including the 4.5 billion USD Nam Van Phong oil finery complex and the Van Phong Thermal Power Plant with an investment of two billion USD.



Chairman Le Duc Vinh highlighted Khanh Hoa’s potential, advantages and demand, stressing that the province gives priority to investment in shipbuilding, seafood exploitation and processing, hi-tech agriculture, and tourism.



The Japanese delegates appreciated the cooperation and friendship relationship between Vietnam and Japan.



They took note of Khanh Hoa’s suggestions and promised to relay Khanh Hoa’s list of priority fields and projects to Japanese investors.-VNA