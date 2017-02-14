Lao FM visits Singapore to foster bilateral ties

Illustrative Image (Source: Internet)

– Lao Foreign Minister SaleumxayKommasithhas paid a three-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.According to a statement of the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at their talks, the two ministers expressed their delight at the growing bilateral relations and discussed measures to expand the countries’ cooperation in the future.Sharing their opinions on global and regional situation, theyemphasised the significance of maintaining the core role of ASEAN as well as solidarity among its members.During his visit, spanning from February 12-14, the Lao FM also had a meeting with Singaporean PM Lee HsienLoong, during which he thanked Singapore for its support forLaos’socio-economic development, especially when the country acts as the rotating Chair of the ASEAN in 2016.The Singaporean PM lauded the increase of flights between the two countries, describing it as a measure to boost bilateral trade and tourism cooperation in the coming time.-VNA