Malaysia builds new air traffic control complex

– Malaysia has begun construction of a new Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Complex with an investment capital of 146 million USD, the local New Straits Times reported on February 14.Located at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Selangor state, the complex will direct air traffic control operations and acted as a central coordination centre for aviation search and rescue activities.Once completed, the new complex is expected to increase the landing capacity at the airport from 78 at present to 108 aircraft per hour.Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said this event marks a new milestone in the country’s aviation industry and indicates its efforts to improve the quality of public services.-VNA