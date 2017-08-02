Two smuggling cases of elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth nearly 1 million USD were brought to light in Malaysia, said local authorities on August 2 (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two smuggling cases of elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth nearly 1 million USD were brought to light in Malaysia, said local authorities on August 2.

Mohd Pudzi Bin Man, senior official of Malaysia’s Customs Department said customs officials had detected the smuggling of 23 pairs of elephant tusks worth about 275,540 MYR (64,266 USD).

The tusks, weighing 75.74kg, were found at a cargo warehouse of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 30.

The same day, authorised agencies also discovered about 300kg of smuggled pangolin scales at the warehouse, valued at 3.86 million MYR (0.9 million USD).

The tusks were marked as “food stuff” while the scales were noted as “fish maw”.-VNA