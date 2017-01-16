NA Chairwoman: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Japan



NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese National Assembly, Government and people attach special importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, considering Japan a top and long-term partner, top legislator Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a reception in Hanoi on January 16.NA Chairwoman Ngan spoke highly of the Japanese PM’s efforts to bring about a Japanese society and global community in which women could shine.She also expressed her delight at the outcomes of talks between the guest and the Vietnamese PM, during which, the Japanese side pledged the continued supply of official development assistance and other additional support programmes to Vietnam, especially in coping with saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta.Japan is currently the top economic partner, fourth largest ODA provider, second largest investor and fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam, she said.The host said she is satisfied with progressing ties between the two legislatures, including the exchange of delegations and meetings on the sidelines of international conferences, and increased exchanges between the friendship parliamentarians’ alliances and young parliamentarians of the two nations.In order to reinforce bilateral friendship and cooperation, NA Chairwoman Ngan asked for maintaining high-level contacts between the two governments and parliaments, and wished that Japan would help Vietnam with personnel training, climate change response, investment and trade while increasing ties across culture, education and people-to-people exchange.Abe, in reply, called for further strengthening collaboration in many levels, including between the two law-making bodies.As the largest ODA provider to Vietnam, Japan wants to make maximum contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, with a focus on high-quality infrastructure construction, he said, adding that he agrees with the host’s proposal to elevate cooperation between localities.On the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he informed that Japan has ratified the deal. The Vietnamese NA Chairwoman said Vietnam is actively making preparations and expects other member states to promptly adopt the pact.Host and guest also underscored the importance of ensuring peace, security and safety in the region, saying that parties concerned need to accelerate the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and fully respect diplomatic process and international law./.