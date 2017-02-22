NA Standing Committee deliberates various issues

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan addresses the NA Standing Committee's 7th session (Photo: VNA)

- The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 7th session in Hanoi from February 20-21, where deputies discussed a range of issues, including a draft law on amendments and supplements to the 2015 Penal Code.The committee assigned the NA Law Committee to coordinate with the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and other agencies to gather ideas from experts, scientists and activists to revise the bill and then submit to full-time deputies and the NA Standing Committee before sending the bill to the NA for consideration at its third session in May.The NA Standing Committee also discussed a draft Irrigation Law and the list of projects and capital allocation for each project in the middle-term public investment plan for 2016-2020.All members of the committee agreed with the Government’s proposal on principles, criteria and capital allocation plan, as well as investment for projects in line with the Public Investment Law and State Budget Law as well as principles stated in NA resolutions.Investment for projects failing to meet criteria will be cut. The projects will also be revised and adjusted to meet regulations of the State budget plan for 2016-2020, which will be reported to the NA Standing Committee in the April working session.Debating a draft decree on a number of financial and budgetary mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City, the deputies agreed that issuing the decree will help the city attract more resources for development.They also discussed the adding of communes benefiting capital support from the State budget for the National target programme on new-style rural area building, as well as a draft resolution on support for NA deputies to ensure their effective operation.-VNA