Nha Trang to host triathlon

Nha Trang City of the central province of Khanh Hoa. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - More than 500 athletes will compete in the Challenge Vietnam triathlon in the coastal city of Nha Trang, the central province of Khanh Hoa on August 27.



The event’s organisers said the triathlon will offer a 1.9km swim in clear water, a two-lap 90km bike race and a 21km run along the beach road of Tran Phu.



After swimming, athletes will hop on their bikes and race on a seaside road that goes past resorts, the local harbor and cliffs.



Finally, the run will also take place along the coastline so athletes can experience the cool breeze of sea air while hearing the sight and sounds of the locals and tourists.



The race will see triathletes competing in divisions for professionals, age groups and relay.



Early bird registrations will close on May 31, while normal registrations are open till August 15.



Athletes will get a race kit at the pickup area in the April 2 Square on August 25.



The race’s award ceremony and Challenge Vietnam after race party will take place on August 27.



It’s the second time that the race has been held in the city.



In 2016, Mitch Robins finished first in the men’s pro division with a time of four hours 4.44 minutes, while Fleming Jessica took the women’s pro title after clocking in 4hr 42.44min.



Da Nang was seen the first city in Vietnam to host an Ironman race in 2015 with a 1.9km ocean swim, a 90km bike course and a 21km run.



More information about Challenge Vietnam is available at www.challengevietnam.com, or via emailing info@challengevietnam.com, or on Challenge Vietnam’s Facebook.-VNA