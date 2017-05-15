Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and expanding the friendship and multi-faceted partnership with Myanmar via Party, Government, and parliament channels and people-to-people exchange.He made the remark at a reception for visiting Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than in Hanoi on May 15.The Myanmar guest showed his joy of visiting Vietnam and witnessing the country’s immense socio-economic development achievements made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.Briefing his host on recent situations and parliament activities in his country, the Speaker said he is delighted with the consolidated time-honoured friendship between the two countries.He appreciated Vietnamese businesses’ interest and investment in Myanmar and expressed his belief that his country’s to-be-amended business law will make it easier for the Vietnamese businesspeople to increase investment in the country.He renewed the determination to continue stepping up cooperation across the board with Vietnam, especially in economics and trade, and coordinate with the ASEAN peer at regional and international forums, firstly in the ASEAN framework.Mahn Win Khaing Than spoke highly of the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam and expressed his wishes to further the multi-dimensional cooperation via Party, Government, parliament and people-to-people channels, particularly through visit exchanges.Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong warmly welcomed the Speaker’s visit, believing that it will be an important milestone and contribute to promoting the friendship and multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.He suggested both countries boost affiliation in such potential areas as trade, investment, agriculture and culture as well as in regional and international mechanisms like ASEAN, Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam, and Greater Mekong Subregion, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.-VNA