PM hails JETRO coordination in calling for Japanese investment

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives JETRO Chief Representative in Vietnam Atsusuke Kawada (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the Japan External Trade Organisation’s (JETRO) coordination with Vietnamese agencies to prepare for a programme to call for Japanese investment in Vietnam in the first half of 2017.At a meeting with JETRO Chief Representative in Vietnam Atsusuke Kawada in Hanoi on February 7, the PM stressed that the programme aims to introduce Vietnam’s image, socio-economic development, investment environment as well as cooperation potential and opportunities to Japanese firms, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME).He held that Japanese SMEs’ creativity and high technology is needed for Vietnam’s startups.He expressed his hope that the two sides will work hard to make Japan the largest investor in Vietnam, thus contributing to socio-economic development of Vietnam.He asked Vietnamese agencies to coordinate closely with JETRO to popularise partnership, investment and trade opportunities in Vietnam among the Japanese business community.The Government leader noted that Vietnam is to welcome Japanese Emperor and Queen, asserting that the visit is a good signal in the bilateral relations.For his part, Atsusuke Kawada said that although Japan ranks second among foreign investors in Vietnam, it run 549 projects in the Southeast Asian country in 2016, the largest number compared to that of other foreign investors.This shows Japan’s interest in the Vietnamese market, he said, adding that JETRO has been also regularly asked for consultations by Japanese firms on investment in Vietnam.-VNA