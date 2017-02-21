President calls for stronger hi-tech cooperation with Israel

President Tran Dai Quang receives Chairman of the IMI Systems Ltd from Israel Yitzhak Aharonovitch and delegates (Source: VNA)



– Vietnam and Israel should promote cooperation in technology transfer and research & development, said President Tran Dai Quang at a reception for Chairman of the IMI Systems Ltd from Israel Yitzhak Aharonovitch in Hanoi on February 21.President Quang expressed his delight at the positive development in the Vietnam – Israel cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, science – technology, education- training, and agriculture.The bilateral collaboration has been growing continuously since his visit to the country in 2014 as the Minister of Public Security, particularly in security and defence, including cooperation in technology transfer.Israel has become a big partner of Vietnam in the field, the President said, stressing the important role of the two nations’ security technology companies and groups.The State leader spoke highly of Yitzhak Aharonovitch’s contributions to expanding Vietnam-Israel cooperation when he was the Minister of Public Security.He expressed his hope that Yitzhak Aharonovitch will continue contributing to further promoting the bilateral relationship, particularly in training high-quality human resources in technology.For his part, the Israeli guest informed the host of a number of projects his group has invested in Vietnam since 1999.He expressed his hope that the two sides will enhance cooperation efficiency and high technology transfer.-VNA