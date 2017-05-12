illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate down by 1 VND from a day ago to 22,375 VND/USD on May 11.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,044 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,705 VND per USD.Commercial banks continued reducing their rates in the opening hours.At Vietcombank, both rates went down by 10 VND to 22,675 VND (buying) and 22,745 VND (selling) per USD.Vietinbank slashed both rates by 15 VND, buying the greenback at 22,670 VND and selling at 22,740 VND.The rates at BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,685 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,755 VND/USD, down 15 VND from the previous day.-VNA