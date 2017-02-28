Reference exchange rate revised up 4 VND

The State Bank of Vietnam revised the daily reference exchange rate up by 4 VND to 22,232 VND per USD on February 28 (Photo: trithuctre.vn)

– The State Bank of Vietnam revised the daily reference exchange rate up by 4 VND to 22,232 VND per USD on February 28.With the current trading band of /- 3%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,899 VND and the floor rate, 21,565 VND per USD.The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks saw strong drops from the day before.Vietcombank listed its buying/selling rates at 22,735 VND/22,805 VND per USD, respectively, both down 25 VND.The buying rate at BIDV was reduced by 70 VND to 22,700 VND and the selling rate was cut by 60 VND to 22,780 VND per USD.Techcombank cut both its rates by 40 VND to 22,710 VND (buying) and 22,819 VND (selling) per USD.-VNA