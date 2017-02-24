Reference exchange rate goes down 3 VND

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate down by 3 VND from the day ago to 22,228 VND/USD on February 24.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,805 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,561 VND per USD.



In the opening hours, major commercial banks made slight changes to their rates.



Vietinbank offered the buying rate at 22,780 VND and the selling rate at 22,850 VND, down 10 VND per USD from February 23.



BIDV set the buying rate at 22,785 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,855 VND/USD, down 5 VND from the day ago.



Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,790 VND and the selling rate at 22,860 VND, per USD, unchanged from the previous day. - VNA