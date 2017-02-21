Reference exchange rate stays stable, banks’ rates up

Illustrative image (Source: vcb)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,231 VND per USD on February 21, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of ​+/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,808 VND and the floor rate 21,564 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks on February 21 continue to rise. Vietcombank raised both its buying and selling rates by 20 VND, to 22,770 VND (buying) and 22,840 VND (selling) per USD.



At BIDV, the buying rate is 22,770 VND and the selling rate 22,840 VND per USD, also up 20 VND both ways compared to February 20.



Similarly, both the rates listed at Vietinbank went up 20 VND, to 22,780 VND (buying) ad 22,850 VND (selling).-VNA



















