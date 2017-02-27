Reference exchange rate stays flat

Illustrative image (Source: Vietcombank)

– The reference exchange rate for VND/USD was set at 22,228 VND on February 27, unchanged from the last working day of last week (February 24).With the current +/-3 percent trading band, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks is 22,895 VND and the floor rate, 21,561 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight changes from last week.Vietcombank maintained its rates unchanged at 22,760 VND (buying) and 22,830 VND (selling), while BIDV reduced its buying rate by 20 VND to 22,770 VND and the selling rate was cut by 10 VND to 22,840 VND per USD.Techcombank revised its buying rate down by 10 VND to 22,750 VND and kept the selling rate unchanged from the end of last week at 22,850 VND per USD.-VNA