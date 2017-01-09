Reference exchange rate up by 13 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,167 VND per USD on January 9, up 13 VND from January 6.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,832 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,502 VND per USD.In the opening hour, BIDV and Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,520 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,600 VND per USD, unchanged from the end of last week.In Vietinbank, the buying rate was 22,510 VND per USD and the selling rate was 22,590 VND per USD, unchanged from the end of last week.Eximbank bought one USD for 22,500 VND, down 20 VND, and sold one USD for 22,600 VND, unchanged from the end of last week.-VNA