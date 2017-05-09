Seminar focuses on architecture and urban planning

A France-Vietnam architecture exhibition held in HCM City as part of the France-Vietnam Architecture Week from May 8-12 (Photo: VNA)

– The French Architects’ Overseas Association (AFEX) and Business France held a seminar on architecture and urban planning in Ho Chi Minh City on May 9 as part of the France-Vietnam Architecture Week.The event focused on the two main issues of how to harmonise urban planning and heritage conservation, and green architectural solutions for Vietnam.Emmanuel Ly-Batallan, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Vietnam and France share a long-term relationship in urban architecture, with many French-style architectural works in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, which boast not only cultural but also tourism and economic values.He said Vietnam is doing well in urban planning, suggesting the country pay more attention to the conservation of architectural heritage.Meanwhile, Christine Larousse, a French urban planning expert, stressed the need to integrate architectural heritage protection and promotion into urban development work.-VNA