Solutions sought for population, labour migration in Mekong Delta

Drought in Mekong Delta region (Photo: VNA)

– The Government needs to work out comprehensive solutions to control population and labour migraton in the Mekong Delta region to ensure security and defence, officials have said.Sweeping changes in regional population spurred by climate change left critical impacts on the lives and production of local people, Ma Quang Trung, Deputy Director of the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said during a working session with the Steering Committee for Southwest Region in Can Tho city on February 22.He suggested the region make further evaluations on the increasing number of Vietnamese people returning home from Cambodia in order to propose measures to stabilise their lives.Meanwhile, Nguyen Hoang Hanh, an official of the Steering Committee for Southwest Region, said that unstable jobs driven by climate change have forced local labourers flock to Ho Chi Minh City and the southeast to seek employments.