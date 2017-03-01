Thailand maintains export growth in January

Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

Thailand’s exports grew 8.8 percent to 17.09 billion USD in January 2017, marking a third consecutive month of growth.Meanwhile, Thai imports rose 5.17 percent to 16.27 billion USD, according to the Commerce Ministry.The country posted a trade surplus of 826 million USD in the first month of 2017, a reduction compared to 938 million USD in December 2016.Thai exports in 2016 increased by 0.45 percent in 2016, putting an end to three consecutive years of declines.The Commerce Ministry forecasts exports will continue to grow by 2.5-3.5 percent this year.According to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, in 2016 the Thai economy grew by 3.2 percent.The Fiscal Policy Office under Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has raised its growth forecast for the country in 2017 from 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent after the government decided to increase mid-year budget spending to 190 billion THB (5.3 billion USD).-VNA