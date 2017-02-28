Vietnamese community helps Thai flood victims

Represenative of Vietnamese community in Thailand presents donations to representative of Thailand's Red Cross. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on February 28 presented gifts to help flood victims in southern Thailand.



At the office of the Thailand Red Cross in Bangkok, Minister-Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy Pho Hoang Han, on behalf of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, handed over 55,600 THB to Priyangsri Watanakul, representative of the Red Cross.



Southern Thailand suffered abnormal floods in early 2017, causing great loss of human lives and property, and affecting the life of local residents.-VNA