At the commemoration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – A solemn commemoration ceremony was held for 16 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts, who laid down their life in Laos during wartime, at the Hue martyr cemetery in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on May 16.



The remains of these martyrs, found in Laos’ Salavan and Sekong provinces and brought home by the 192 of the Thua Thien - Hue Military Command during the 2016-2017 period, were re-buried at the cemetery.



Provincial leaders and representatives from the State and from Salavan and Sekong attended the ceremony.



They laid wreaths and offered incense to pay tribute to the martyrs.



Delivering a speech at the event, Nguyen Hong Son, commander of the provincial High Command, highlighted the sacrifice of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts as contributing to cementing Vietnam-Lao special friendship and solidarity.



Representative from the Salavan Military High Command stressed the province will continue educating young generations on the sacrifice of the Vietnamese soldiers and experts in Laos.



He vowed to boost cooperation with Thua Thien – Hue, particularly in searching for the martyrs’ remains.



Over the last decade, along with the assistance of the Lao Party, Government and people, Team 192 found and repatriated over 800 sets of remains of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts died in Laos.-VNA