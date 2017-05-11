At the event (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Thanh Hoa held a ceremony on May 11 to re-bury 21 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts repatriated from Laos.



The ceremony at the Dong Tam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ba Thuoc district was also attended by representatives of the Lao province of Houaphanh, the Vietnamese Government, Military Region 4, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and local residents.



In his speech, Vice Chairman of the Thanh Hoa People’s Committee Pham Dang Quyen expressed his gratitude to the heroic martyrs, who laid down their lives during national liberation wars and international missions in Laos.



He also thanked authorities, armed forces and people of Laos, especially those in Houaphanh province, for their wholehearted support to the repatriation of martyr remains.-VNA