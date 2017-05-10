Vice President D​ang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents educational tools and equipment to High School No.14 's teachers and students (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh suggested Mongolia carry out policies to encourage and facilitate investment by Vietnamese investors while attending a Vietnam-Mongolia Business Meeting in Ulan Bator on May 9.The meeting was co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mongolian Employers’ Federation, and Vietnamese Embassy in Mongolia.The Vice President told local firms about Vietnam’s advantages in attracting investors such as political stability and convenient geographical location.The same day, the Vice President received S.Dashtsevel, President of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Association, during which she urged the two countries’ friendship associations to continue their close coordination and intensify friendship exchanges and popularization of information on the two countries to strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.S.Dashtsevel confirmed that his association will work to contribute to boosting mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.Also on the day, Vice President Thinh met the management board and students of the High School No.14 named after President Ho Chi Minh.She presented educational tools and equipment to the school’s teachers and students.Thinh also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Mongolia.On May 10 morning, the Vice President is scheduled to leave Mongolia for Tokyo to attend the 27th Global Summit of Women (GWS) and pay working visit to Japan from May 10-16.-VNA