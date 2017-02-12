Vietnam continues to boost ties with US: Ambassador

Ambassdor Pham Quang Vinh speak at the reception (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam attaches importance to promoting relations with the new administration and Congress of the US, towards further developing the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in a practical, effective, stable and long-term manner, a Vietnamese diplomat has stressed.Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh made the statement at a reception in Washington DC on February 10 for over 70 advisors and assistants of key offices and committees of the US Congress in the 115th tenure concerning the US’s foreign policy and relations with Asia and Vietnam.He praised the role played by the participants and their great contributions to fostering the bilateral relations across fields in recent times, and wished them a success in the Congress’s new tenure.The ambassador expressed his hope that upcoming trips by US parliamentarians to Vietnam will continue to help develop all-around ties between the two countries for the sake of both nations as well as for peace and stability in Asia Pacific.The embassy will coordinate in organising visits of delegations from the US Congress’s offices to Vietnam during 2017, he stated.As Vietnam will host the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, the country hopes to see the active participation of the US administration, Congress and enterprises so as to make the event successful, Vinh said, adding that the Vietnamese leaders invited new US President Donald Trump to visit the country and attend the meeting in November.While expressing their joy at the fruitful development of the bilateral ties, US advisors and assistants affirmed that they will continue to work with the embassy to further bolster the Vietnam-US relationship in all fields from politics, diplomacy, economic-trade, security-defence, education, sci-tech, and people-to-people exchange, to regional and global issues.They also appreciated Vietnam’s renewal process and the country’s role in the region.-VNA