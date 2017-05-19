A wide range of activities have been held in localities to celebrate the late President Ho Chi Minh’s 127th birthday.

An exhibition featuring more than 300 photos and items with various themes, such as “Ho Chi Minh – a great man of culture”, “Ho Chi Minh’s ideology”, “Ho Chi Minh’s journey for national liberation”, among others was launched at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in the central province of Binh Thuan.

Depictions of the stilt house, Nha Rong wharf and much more which were associated with President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career are also on display to teach youngsters about his modest life of and sacrifices.

The exhibition also marks the 27th celeberation of UNESCO recognition of Ho Chi Minh as a great man of culture.

Talks were also held at Duc Thanh School in Binh Thuan province to remind people of his time teaching at the school. The school is also exhibiting more than 200 photos and articles honouring teachers who have devoted their life to helping disadvantaged children.

People in Nghe An province also participated in a procession of Uncle Ho’s photos from Kim Lien relic site to Sen village stadium on May 17 evening.

An achievement-reporting ceremony was also held at Kim Lien relic site.

The procession and achievement-reporting ceremony are activities within the framework of Sen Village Festival 2017, which takes place from May 16 to 19 in the province.-VNA