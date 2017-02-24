Vietnam enter Davis Cup junior semis

Nguyen Van Phuong claims one of two winning match for Vietnam against Kuwait at the Junior Davis Cup in New Dehli, India, on Feb. 23 (File photo)

- Vietnam won a berth in the semi-finals of the Junior Davis Cup, Asia Oceania Pre-Qualifying Tournament in New Dehli, India on February 23.The Vietnamese players beat their Kuwaiti rivals 2-0 with Nguyen Van Phuong winning 6-1, 6-2 over Essa Qabazard, and Vo Hoang Hung defeating Bader Antar 6-3, 6-3.In the last-four round, Vietnam will meet Singapore who trounced Bhutan 3-0 on February 23.The other match will be between the Philippines and Lebanon.In the Junior Fed Cup, Vietnamese girls were defeated 1-2 by No 2 seed Sri Lanka in the semi-finals.Tran Thuy Thanh Truc pushed the team ahead with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Savini Jayasuriya. However her teammate Nguyen Ngoc Minh Phuong lost 3-6, 0-6 to Anika Seneviratne. Truc and Nguyen Thi Mai Huong then lost their doubles match 1-6, 4-6 to Seneviratne and Sathi Siyara Silva Mirissage.Vietnam is set to play Singapore in the third-place play-off while Sri Lanka vie for the title against Pacific Oceania on February 24.-VNA