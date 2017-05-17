A photo of the press conference (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam International Motor Show (VIMS 2017) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from October 25-29.

Speaking at a press conference on May 17, Laurent Ganet, General Director of Audi Vietnam, said car importers in Vietnam hope to build connections with customers through the event.

According to the organisers, seven carmakers, including Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru and Volkswagen, have registered to participate in VIMS 2017.

A highlight of the event will be introductions of new car models such as Audi A5 Sportback, Jaguar F-FACE, Evoque (Land Rover), Quattroporte (Maserati), GLC 300 Coupe (Mercedes-Benz), Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Sharan.

Besides, there will be several booths displaying components, car accessories and financing-banking-insurance services, among others.

VIMS 2016 welcomed nearly 128,000 visitors and saw almost 2 million interactions on its official Fanpage, making it one of the top ten events of the month on the social network.-VNA