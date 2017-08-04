Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of Laos met in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on August 3 to discuss boosting cooperation.



The event took place within the framework of the second Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam (CLMTV).



Cooperation in labour and social welfare between the two ministries has made big strides recently, contributing to better meeting labour demands, especially skilled human resources, ensuring social welfare and boosting economic development in each country, it heard.



Through discussions on labour, social welfare, human resources development, administrative management and international cooperation, the two sides detailed laws, policies and regulations on labour and social welfare in both countries.



The 2nd Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in CLMTV was convened in Da Nang city on August 2. The biennial conference was themed “Promoting Human Resources Development and Decent Work for Migrant Workers”-VNA