Vietnam News Agency assists flood victims

Nhon Hoa ward in An Nhon town, Binh Dinh submerged by floodwater (Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received 100 million VND (4,400 USD) worth of donation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to support flood victims in the south central and Central Highlands regions.Addressing the event on January 9, VNA Director General Nguyen Duc Loi expected the donation would reach the recipients before the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.This is the second time VNA staff has donated to people affected by floods. Previously, VNA had delivered 310 million VND (13,640 USD) to flood victims in the centre region.Nhan said that all funding will be used to help build shelters for flood victims ahead of the upcoming Tet.He said the VFF welcomes any support in Vietnam and abroad toward the community.The same day, the VFF Central Committee also received 1,180 EUR from Vietnamese expatriates in Dillingen, Germany.The committee has so far collected donation worth 12 billion VND (528,000 USD) for the two regions.Also on January 9, the VFF provincial committee in the south central province of Khanh Hoa added to its fund for flood victims 200 million VND (8,800 USD) from the Phu Khanh petrol and oil company.It said a total of nine billion VND (396,000 USD) have been donated by 140 organisations in Vietnam and abroad.In the last two months of 2016, Khanh Hoa borne the brunt of four heavy floods, claiming nine lives and causing damage worth over 924 billion VND (40.65 million USD).-VNA