Vietnam, Thailand enjoy growing friendship

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Do Ba Ty (R) and Chairman of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group Sakchai Tanaboonchai (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Do Ba Ty has praised the contribution of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group to the two countries’ strategic partnership in general and the two parliaments’ collaboration in particular.At a reception for the group’s Chairman Sakchai Tanaboonchai in Hanoi on March 8, the NA Vice Chairman took note of the sound cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai legislative bodies, particularly at key forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.Ty expressed joy at the growth of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership, noting that Thailand became Vietnam’s top trade partner in the ASEAN and the 10th biggest foreign investors in Vietnam.He spoke highly of events marking 40 years of bilateral ties last year, and urged more cultural exchanges between the sides.Vice Chairman Ty said he hopes for an early signing of the Vietnam-Thailand cultural exchange programme for 2017-2020, as well as increased cooperation in the conservation of cultural heritage, particularly historical sites built in memory of the late President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand.For his part, Sakchai Tanaboonchai stressed the robust affiliation between the two countries’ law making bodies.He said he hopes his group and its Vietnamese counterpart would continue to promote the cooperation between their countries, particularly in increasing parliamentary delegation exchanges.-VNA