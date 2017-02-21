Vietnam U19 lose to Chinese province

Vietnam U19 team (Photo: vff.org.vn)

- Vietnam lost to the Chinese province Sichuan 0-1 in the second match of an international football tournament for U19s in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, on February 20.In an uninspiring match, Sichuan took the lead in the 51st minute to open the scoring.Vietnam created some chances to equalise but failed to hit the target.Earlier, Vietnam drew with Yunnan province 1-1 and Sichuan beat Thailand 3-0 in the first match.With this result, Sichuan lead the tournament with six points, followed by Yunnam with four points, Vietnam with one point and Thailand with zero points.On February 22, Vietnam will meet Thailand and Sichuan face Yunnam.-VNA