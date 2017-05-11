National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) and Vice President of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand Peerasak Porjit (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said she wants Thailand to work with Vietnam in climate change response during a reception for Vice President of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand Peerasak Porjit in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11.Phong hailed the contributions of the Thai legislature’s delegation to the success of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Asia-Pacific conference on climate change response and actions of lawmakers to realise sustainable development goals, adding that the event is meant to materialise the IPU’s Hanoi Declaration 2015.Mentioning the Mekong River Commission’s role in coordinating and regulating the use of water resources in the Mekong River, Phong hoped that Thailand would make positive contributions in this regard.According to Phong, the Mekong Delta is hard hit by saline intrusion due to falling Mekong River water flows to the region – a consequence of climate change.About bilateral ties, she said Vietnam highly values Thailand’s role in ASEAN.The host lauded Thailand as one of Vietnam’s leading partners in ASEAN, especially in fisheries. The Thai legislature and government also provide support for Vietnamese nationals in the country, she said.Porjit, for his part, expressed his delight at the effective and close bilateral partnership in diverse areas since the establishment of diplomatic ties 40 years ago.He thanked the Vietnamese NA for joint work in fisheries, and dealing with issues related to fishermen and overseas Vietnamese.The guest believed that the two legislative bodies would discuss more issues of shared concern to further expand Thailand-Vietnam links. - VNA