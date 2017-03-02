Vietnamese remains best master in chess championship

Hoang Thi Bao Tram (L) ​(Photo: VNA)

- Hoang Thi Bao Tram of Vietnam registered her second draw at the Zone 3.3 Chess Championship’s women’s category on March 1 in the Philippines.Women’s Grandmaster (WGM) Tram unexpectedly tied Women’s International Grandmaster Zong Qianyun of Singapore in the fifth round match.She has four points and retained her top position in the ranking.The undefeated master will next face Indonesian Irine Kharisma Sukandar who also drew Vietnamese WGM Le Thanh Tu on March 1. The draw did not change Sukandar’s No 8 position while Tu dropped from No 6 to No 7.WIM Vo Thi Kim Phung and WGM Nguyen Thi Thanh An also registered a draw. Phung remained at fourth while An kept her second place.Three other Vietnamese enjoyed wins in the fifth round. No 1 seed IM Pham Le Thao Nguyen beat Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Ummi Fisabilillah of Indonesia.WGM Nguyen Thi Mai Hung won over WFM Allaney Jia Doroy of the hosts.Luong Phuong Hanh defeated Filipino Kylen Joy MordidoIn the open category, No 1 seed Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son battled a top 10 player and won on March 1.GM Son won over IM Tin Jingyao of Singapore and had 3.5 points. He jumped from No 11 to No 6.His teammate GM Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy dropped to No 4 after his draw against IM Oliver Dimakiling of the Philippines.Four other Vietnamese masters bagged two draws and two losses.-VNA