Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry to keep close ties with Lao counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith (Photo: VNA)

The talks between the Vietnamese and Lao Foreign Minsiters (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue the close cooperation with its Lao counterpart to keep solidifying the two countries’ special relationship for the sake of their peoples and the success of their respective revolutionary causes.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the commitment while meeting with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.The meetings were part of his official visit to Laos on December 25-26, during which he also co-chaired the third political consultation at the foreign ministerial level.Talking to the Lao leaders, he hailed the country’s massive development achievements under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Government. He also congratulated Laos on its successful performance as the ASEAN Chair in 2016.Welcoming Minh’s official visit, the top leaders of Laos described the political consultation between the foreign ministers as an important cooperation mechanism for both sides to discuss strategic issues so that the foreign ministries can coordinate effectively to advise their respective Party and State leaders about diplomatic works.They also appreciated the great and wholehearted assistance that the Vietnamese Party, National Assembly, Government and people has given to the Lao counterparts. They noted Laos always treasures the time-tested friendship, special unity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.The leaders thanked Vietnam for supporting their nation in acting as the ASEAN Chair this year, which has helped Laos raise its stature in the world.They hoped the two sides will tighten links in the time ahead, adding that closer coordination is needed to prepare for activities marking 55 years of their diplomatic relations and 40 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2017.During the talks between Minh and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith, the officials noted with satisfaction the extensive and effective development of their countries’ relations in all fields.Both sides have worked together to tackle difficulties and obstacles to enhance economic partnerships, especially in accelerating projects on energy and transport connectivity, improving the cooperation effectiveness in education, training and human resources development, and managing and using financial assistance to Laos, the ministers noted.They pledged to direct their ministries to keep coordination to serve the countries’ exchange of visits and boost the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms. They will also urge relevant ministries and agencies to carry out high-level agreements, particularly the joint statements issued during the recent mutual visits by Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.The ministries will also work closely to organise various activities celebrating the 55th founding anniversary bilateral ties and 40 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2017, thereby helping to educate younger generations about the countries’ special solidarity.At the talks, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on regional and international matters of common concern, including the strategic environment in Asia-Pacific, cooperation within ASEAN, the development of the Greater Mekong Sub-region and the sustainable use of the Mekong River’s water resources, and the East Sea issues.They agreed to push ahead with close collaboration at regional and international forums, proactively and actively share information, exchange viewpoints and coordinate stances through all channels and at all levels.Following the talks, the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam presented the title of honorary doctor to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.-VNA