Vinalines to develop logistics centre in Hanoi

Logistics would be developed as a key service industry of Vietnam (Photo: vinalines.com.vn)

– The Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) plans to develop a large-scale logistics centre in the capital city of Hanoi as part of its development strategy for 2020, thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn reports.The centre, which will connect major seaports such as Hai Phong, Dinh Vu and Lach Huyen through the Dinh Vu inland waterway system, is expected to meet rising demand for container transport in the north while helping reduce transportation costs and environmental pollution.It is slated to be built at Phu Dong Port in Gia Lam district.Logistical development is a key service industry goal for Vietnam. The target is to meet domestic demand and extend reach to the regional and global markets, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s draft action plan for enhancing competitiveness and developing logistics services.The logistics services industry hopes to contribute 5 percent of the GDP and have a growth rate of 15 to 20 percent per year by 2020, according to the draft.Improving logistics infrastructure and the capacity of logistics firms is essential, the ministry said.-VNA