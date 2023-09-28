Representatives from agencies are introduced about products displayed at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and Hanoi Young Business Association (HanoiBA) on September 27 co-organised a programme to help enterprises showcase their products, services and needs for cooperation, drawing the participation of 100 enterprises.



HPA Vice Director Le Tu Luc said the programme introduces the city’s achievements in investment, trade and tourism promotion as well as connects local businesses to international investors.



In the first eight months of this year, Hanoi attracted 2.34 billion USD in foreign investment, accounting for 12.9% of the country’s total capital.



Investors from Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, the US and the EU continued injecting money in big projects in Hanoi, mostly in real estate, the processing and manufacturing industry, construction, entertainment services, accommodation, food services, healthcare and education./.