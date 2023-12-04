1,000 runners join Vietnam-China cross-border marathon (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Some 1,000 runners from Vietnam, China and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participated in the first International Friendship Marathon 2023, taking place in the border city of Mong Cai, Vietnam's northern border province of Quang Ninh, on December 3.

The 10km route took runners from Mong Cai International Border Gate to China’s Dongxing and vice versa.

The marathon aimed to inspire the physical exercise spirit while contributing to increasing sports exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.

A Chinese runner completes the race (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Chairwoman of Mong Cai city People’s Committee Nguyen Thu Huong said that the city has always paid attention to cultural, sports and people-to-people exchanges between the locality and Dongxing city. The marathon is expected to enhance friendship and linkage among runners and athletes from Vietnam, China and countries in the region.

The event was under the umbrella of the 15th Vietnam – China International Tourism and Trade Fair, taking place in Mong Cai city from November 30 to December 4./.