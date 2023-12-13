1.3km-long rice-themed road set up at Hau Giang exhibition
An exhibition featuring Vietnam’s journey from being an importer of rice to becoming the second largest exporter of the grain has recently opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang. The exhibition is scheduled to run through January 3, 2024.
Within the exhibition’s framework, rice-themed road is set up along Xa No canal in Vi Thanh city.
To make the 1.3km-long and 30m-wide road, 20,000 pots of rice are used to depict the life cycle of rice as well as cultivation methods through each period.
A Vietnam map made from rice varieties of the 63 provinces and cities is also displayed at the event.
The exhibition is an activity within the framework of the Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023 held from December 11 to 14.
The festival aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta./.