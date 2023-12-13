Within the exhibition’s framework, rice-themed road is set up along Xa No canal in Vi Thanh city.

To make the 1.3km-long and 30m-wide road, 20,000 pots of rice are used to depict the life cycle of rice as well as cultivation methods through each period.

A Vietnam map made from rice varieties of the 63 provinces and cities is also displayed at the event.

The exhibition is an activity within the framework of the Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023 held from December 11 to 14.

The festival aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta./.

VNA