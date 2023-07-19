The 16th International Exhibition and Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2023)and the 13th International Exhibition of Energy Saving and Green Power Products and Technologies (Enertec Expo 2023) opens in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 16th International Exhibition and Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2023), along with the 13th International Exhibition of Energy Saving and Green Power Products and Technologies (Enertec Expo 2023), was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.

The 3-day events attract the participation of nearly 350 leading domestic and international enterprises from China, Germany, France, the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, among others, with 500 booths.



On display are power generating equipment and systems, smart electrical equipment and technology, electrical equipment, renewable and green energy, and electrical services and solutions.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said enterprises in HCM City have been promoting production, business and research of energy-saving products, and developing new and environmentally friendly renewable energy sources.

The exhibitions offer a chance for the business community to strengthen trade promotion and technology transferring, and contributing to raising th awareness of the community and consumers about economical and efficient use of energy, she added.

Do Thanh Hai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, said the Government has developed and promulgated mechanisms to encourage the development of clean and renewable energy such as hydropower, wind power, solar power, and biomass with a series of priority mechanisms and policies, as well as breakthroughs, which are expected to create a strong driving force for the development of this field in Vietnam./.