18th Devotion Awards to reveal winners on March 27
The 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper will announce winners at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.
Poster of the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper will announce winners at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.
The event will be livestreamed on various channels, including the Facebook Page of the awards, VNews, YAN News, YANTV, YAN Talents, Bestie, and dienanh.net.
The awards have been organised since 2005, with the press nationwide participating in the selection process. From the 17th edition last year, the organising committee expanded its scope to also featuring sports from solely focusing on music as previously.
The new realm covers four categories, namely the sport achievement of the year, athlete of the year, young athlete of the year, and aspiration for devotion.
The traditional awards for music, meanwhile, consist of ten categories, including those for the song, music video, new artist, album, producer, and composer of the year.
This year, apart from the standard award categories and selection procedures, the organising committee and the voting council will present the Impressive Devotion Award to acknowledge and honour individuals or organisations whose musical activities have left a profound impact and impression on both the general public and industry experts./.