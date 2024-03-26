Culture - Sports Heritage train route launched to connect Hue, Da Nang A train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation on March 26.

Culture - Sports AQUA Emirati Rashid Al-Mulla clinches Grand Prix of Vietnam Jet ski racer Rashid Al-Mulla from Saudi Arabia has won his appeal against the results posted by the judges for the second of the Freestyle Motos at the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh -Vietnam in Quy Nhon, under the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship, on March 24 and won back the gold cup in the event.

Culture - Sports Hanoi cuisine - a distinctive cultural product of Vietnam Hanoi's culinary scene not only captivates tourists from far and wide but also wins over many world leaders. Many dishes have been honoured by foreign travel guides, and included in travel handbooks for visitors to Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted at int'l parade in China’s Macau The Vietnamese Association in Macau has for the first time joined the 2024 Macau International Parade held by the local Cultural Affairs Bureau on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to China.