Culture - Sports Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam withdraws from Asian Cup squad, opening door for Nguyen Filip An injury to Vietnam's first choice goalkeeper, Dang Van Lam has opened the door for Nguyen Filip, who is eager to make a valuable contribution after recently receiving his Vietnamese passport to make him eligible to play for the national team.

Culture - Sports VFF Chairman encourages Vietnamese team for 2023 Asian Cup finals Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan held a meeting in Hanoi on January 3 to encourage the Vietnamese national team ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup finals.