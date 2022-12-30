Business Work starts on specialties trade centre in An Giang province The construction of a trade centre showcasing specialties of Vietnam began in Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 30.

Business Forestry exports approximate 17 billion USD in 2022 This year’s forestry exports are estimated at over 16.9 billion USD, up 6.1% from 2021, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

Business Da Nang ranks third in economic growth in 2022 The central city of Da Nang ranked third in terms of economic growth and 17th in economic scale nationwide in 2022, the municipal Department of Statistics reported at a press conference on December 30.

Business Strong growth recorded in revenue from retail, services Revenue from retail sales of goods and services totalled about 515.8 trillion VND (21.87 billion VND) in December and over 1.54 quadrillion VND (65.3 billion USD) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a year on year rise of 17.1%, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).