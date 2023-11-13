Business PM requires stronger management of mining right-related auctions Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the strengthening of management over the implementation of auctions for mining rights, particularly for minerals used as common construction materials, given signs of legal violations detected in the recent bidding for the mining right of three sand mines in Hanoi.

VietChallenge's event honours Vietnamese startup spirit Vietnam's startup spirit was honoured at an event recently held at Nasdaq headquarters in New York, the US, by VietChallenge, a non-profit organisation led by Vietnamese professionals and entrepreneurs in the US.

Infographic Vietnam post-COVID-19: Macro-economy stable, major balances guaranteed Vietnam's economy has steadily regained its growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its growth rate, though short of expectations, remains at the top among developing and emerging countries, with GDP in 2023 estimated at some 435 billion USD.

Binh Dinh promotes investment cooperation with foreign partners The provincial People's Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh on November 11 organised a conference with heads of foreign diplomatic missions and organisations in Vietnam to promote exchanges and connectivity, and introduce the locality's potential, advantages, and development orientations.