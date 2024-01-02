Business Vietjet jubilantly welcomes int'l passengers on first New Year day On the early morning of the first day of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City has enthusiastically welcomed first international passengers to the city who arriving on a Vietjet’s flight from Melbourne, Australia to the southern metropolis.

Business Vietnam targets 2 billion USD in tra fish exports in 2024 Vietnam aims to produce 1.7 million tonnes of commercial tra fish and earn 2 billion USD from exporting the products in 2024, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Business Property market hopes for brighter outlook in 2024 A brighter outlook is predicted for the property market in 2024 compared to last year thanks to favourable regulations and interest rates.

Business New strategy shapes plant cultivation growth to 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a strategy to develop plant cultivation until 2030 with a vision to 2050, aiming to turn plant cultivation into a complete and professional technical-economic sector with highly competitive products, meeting requirements in food safety, national food security and other needs of the economy, securing high export values.