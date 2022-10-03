2.97 billion USD in FDI poured into HCM City in 9 months
Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of 26.1%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.
Of the amount, 348 million USD was poured into 567 new projects, down 7.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year.
Singapore was the biggest investor in the southern hub with 97 new projects totaling 121.8 million USD, accounting for 35% of the total newly-registered capital. It was followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea with 60 and 81 projects worth 60.2 million USD and 47.1 million USD, respectively.
Meanwhile, nearly 1.49 billion USD was added to 114 existing projects, 2.5 times higher than the same period last year.
Besides, there were 1,797 approved transactions of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors in the period with a total value reaching nearly 1.13 billion USD, down 16.2% year-on-year.
The number of valid FDI projects in the city at present is 11,007 with total registered capital of 55.45 billion USD./.