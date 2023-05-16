32nd SEA Games: Kick-boxer, judokas, boat racers earn more gold for Vietnam
Athletes of kick-boxing, judo, and boat racing won gold medals for Vietnam at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia on May 16 afternoon.
Vietnamese judokas win the gold medal in the mixed team event at the 32nd SEA Games on May 16 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Athletes of kick-boxing, judo, and boat racing won gold medals for Vietnam at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia on May 16 afternoon.
Kick-boxer Nguyen Xuan Phuong topped the men’s full contact 60kg category after beating Soukan Taipanyavong of Laos 3 - 0. He was also the champion of the full contact 57kg category at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.
In Judo, Vietnamese athletes won the mixed team title to raise their total gold medals at this year’s Games to eight. The full list of team members includes Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Nguyen Ngoc Diem Phuong, Le Huynh Tuong Vi, Duong Thanh Thanh, Hoang Bui Thuy Linh, Nguyen Hai Ba Truong, Hoang Phuc, Le Anh Tai, Bui Thien Hoang, Le Dinh Vu, Nguyen Chau Hoang Lan.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's traditional boat racing team also powered home to gold in the 12-seat mixed event after finishing first in the 800m race.
As of 5:30pm on May 16, Vietnam remained atop the leaderboard with 132 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze medals. Second place was occupied by Thailand (102, 82, 100), followed by Indonesia (80, 76, 100)./.