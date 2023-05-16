Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s charms shine in France Photos and items featuring the traditional and modern charms of Vietnamese women in everyday life and work have impressed visitors to an exhibition in Nantes city, France.

Culture - Sports National programme on cultural development approved The National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2025 period has been approved under a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win SEA Games women’s football title for fourth consecutive time Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15, becoming the first team to win the gold medal for the fourth time in a row.