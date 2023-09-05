Videos Man turns almond leaves into transparent conical hats A man from the former imperial capital of Hue has given Vietnam’s cultural symbol, the conical hat, a twist by using almond leaves instead of palm leaves and making it transparent.

Videos Vietnam needs 400 billion USD for climate change response Vietnam will need about 400 billion USD between now and 2040 to respond to climate change, according to the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Videos Da Nang looks at growing night-time economy Da Nang city has recently focused on developing night-time economic models to broaden the experience for tourists and contribute to growth. Pilot models have been introduced in certain coastal areas and have initially seen positive results.

Videos Khanh Hoa strives to fully tap maritime tourism potential The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has taken a wide range of solutions to promote the development of cruise ship tourism – seen as potential and an advantage of the locality.